Delhi Court Grants BJP MP Final Chance in Defamation Case

A Delhi court on Wednesday provided BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj one last opportunity to address AAP leader Satyendar Jain's defamation case. The case arises from remarks made by Swaraj during an October TV interview, which Jain claims were defamatory and politically driven.

The special judge Jitendra Singh underscored the court's directive for Swaraj to submit her reply by June 3, following a request for more time by the defense counsel. The court had previously not taken cognisance of Jain's allegations, which accuse Swaraj of making false statements regarding financial findings at his residence.

Jain's complaint centers around claims that Swaraj falsely accused him of corruption, alleging the recovery of crores of rupees and gold from his home. The contentious narrative is said to boost her political interests unfairly, according to Jain.

