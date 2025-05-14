Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: Delhi Businessmen Arrested in Punjab Case

Punjab Police arrested two Delhi businessmen suspected of supplying methanol for spurious liquor that resulted in 23 deaths in Majitha. The investigation links Sahib Singh with Rishabh Jain, unraveling a network supplying the chemical online. Efforts are ongoing to detail the illicit operation's extent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Punjab Police have apprehended two businessmen based in Delhi, accused of supplying methanol used in adulterated liquor that claimed 23 lives in Majitha, Punjab. This incident has spotlighted the perilous consequences of unauthorized chemical distribution.

Authorities identified methanol as the fatal component in the homemade brew. The arrests follow a swift investigation revealing the suspects' use of online channels to dispatch the toxic substance, which targeted vulnerable daily-wage workers.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav announced the arrests via social media, underscoring the complex web connecting Sahib Singh and Rishabh Jain. The ongoing investigation aims to dismantle this hazardous supply chain and enforce strict legal repercussions under relevant laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

