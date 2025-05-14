Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Guilty Verdict in Harrowing Kidnapping Case

A Delhi court has convicted Mohammed Moi for the kidnapping and attempted murder of a minor boy. The verdict was significantly influenced by the child's credible testimony, backed by medical and forensic evidence, despite procedural lapses by investigators. The court emphasized the reliability of the victim as a witness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:50 IST
In a significant ruling, a Delhi court found Mohammed Moi guilty of kidnapping and attempting to murder a minor boy. The decision hinged largely on the victim's compelling testimony, which was described as 'sterling' by the court.

Special Public Prosecutor Vineet Dahiya detailed the chilling ordeal, explaining how the child was kidnapped, forced to consume alcohol, and violently attacked. Despite procedural errors, particularly in evidence management and investigative procedures, the court upheld the child's testimony as credible and significant.

The verdict emphasized the clarity and reliability of the child's account, supported by medical evidence, dismissing any reasonable doubt about the accused's guilt. This case highlights the crucial role of reliable witness testimony in the judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

