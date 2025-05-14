Mumbai High Court Nullifies Case Over Parking Feud

The Bombay High Court has dismissed an FIR filed against former police officer Madhukar Sankhe, previously charged with insulting a cabin crew member over a parking spot disagreement. Judges Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak highlighted the dispute's personal nature and emphasized that the complainant no longer sought prosecution.

Filed on August 24, 2024, the case stemmed from a quarrel in a housing society where both Sankhe and the complainer reside. An obstruction of the complainant's parking space due to a nearby bank hoarding led to the conflict. The FIR was registered under a modesty insult charge, a decision now overturned by the court.

Citing an affidavit from the complainant declaring a lack of continued animosity, the High Court adjudged the prosecution unnecessary. This decision ends the legal chapter of a feud that Sankhe sought to dismiss through official legal channels.

