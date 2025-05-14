Mumbai High Court Nullifies Case Over Parking Feud
The Bombay High Court quashed an FIR against retired police officer Madhukar Sankhe, involving a dispute with a cabin crew member over a parking spot. The case, initially filed under a modesty insult charge, was dismissed as both parties expressed resolution and peace within their shared housing community.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has dismissed an FIR filed against former police officer Madhukar Sankhe, previously charged with insulting a cabin crew member over a parking spot disagreement. Judges Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak highlighted the dispute's personal nature and emphasized that the complainant no longer sought prosecution.
Filed on August 24, 2024, the case stemmed from a quarrel in a housing society where both Sankhe and the complainer reside. An obstruction of the complainant's parking space due to a nearby bank hoarding led to the conflict. The FIR was registered under a modesty insult charge, a decision now overturned by the court.
Citing an affidavit from the complainant declaring a lack of continued animosity, the High Court adjudged the prosecution unnecessary. This decision ends the legal chapter of a feud that Sankhe sought to dismiss through official legal channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JSW Steel's Rs 702-Crore Mining Demand Quashed
Delhi High Court Rejects Rape Case Quashing Amidst Concerns of False Complaints
Encroachment Law Dispute: Allahabad High Court Quashes Public Property Damage Case
Young Indian Squash Players Shine at World Championships
Chandrakant Patil Quashes NCP Merger Speculation