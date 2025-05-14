Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Nainital Over Rape Accusation

Mohammad Usman, accused of raping a minor in Nainital, filed for bail in Haldwani's POCSO court. The incident sparked communal tension, leading to vandalism by Hindu right-wing groups. Usman's swift arrest was crucial in calming the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:27 IST
Tensions Rise in Nainital Over Rape Accusation
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammad Usman, a 73-year-old man accused of raping a minor, has applied for bail in a POCSO court in Haldwani. The case is set to be heard on May 17, according to his lawyer, Manisha Bhandari.

The accusation against Usman involves the rape of a 12-year-old girl last month in Nainital, an event that ignited communal tensions in the tourist town. On April 30, Hindu right-wing groups vandalized properties owned by Muslims, intensifying the situation.

Usman's immediate arrest played a pivotal role in calming the escalating tensions and restoring peace within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025