Tensions Rise in Nainital Over Rape Accusation

Mohammad Usman, a 73-year-old man accused of raping a minor, has applied for bail in a POCSO court in Haldwani. The case is set to be heard on May 17, according to his lawyer, Manisha Bhandari.

The accusation against Usman involves the rape of a 12-year-old girl last month in Nainital, an event that ignited communal tensions in the tourist town. On April 30, Hindu right-wing groups vandalized properties owned by Muslims, intensifying the situation.

Usman's immediate arrest played a pivotal role in calming the escalating tensions and restoring peace within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)