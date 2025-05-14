Tensions Rise in Nainital Over Rape Accusation
Mohammad Usman, accused of raping a minor in Nainital, filed for bail in Haldwani's POCSO court. The incident sparked communal tension, leading to vandalism by Hindu right-wing groups. Usman's swift arrest was crucial in calming the situation.
Mohammad Usman, a 73-year-old man accused of raping a minor, has applied for bail in a POCSO court in Haldwani. The case is set to be heard on May 17, according to his lawyer, Manisha Bhandari.
The accusation against Usman involves the rape of a 12-year-old girl last month in Nainital, an event that ignited communal tensions in the tourist town. On April 30, Hindu right-wing groups vandalized properties owned by Muslims, intensifying the situation.
Usman's immediate arrest played a pivotal role in calming the escalating tensions and restoring peace within the community.
