Supreme Court to Hear Challenges to Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions against the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. The Centre defends the amended act while opposing any interim orders. Tensions mount as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board accuses the government of presenting misleading data.
The Supreme Court will hear pleas on Thursday contesting the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. This matter, slated for review by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, highlights concerns over the new legislation.
The Centre strongly opposes the top court's suggestion for an interim order that would prevent the denotification of waqf properties and the amended provision allowing non-Muslims to be part of the central waqf councils and boards.
In response to the controversy, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has accused the Centre of providing incorrect data, while the government warns against a 'mischievous false narrative' surrounding the law's provisions. The updated act received assent from President Droupadi Murmu on April 5.
