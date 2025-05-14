Tensions Rise: Rajasthan Strengthens Border Security Amid Security Threats
Rajasthan has boosted security measures along the India-Pakistan border due to escalated espionage concerns, including a ban on Pakistani SIM cards. Meanwhile, bomb threats were reported in Jaipur and other districts. Flight operations resume, and Udaipur protests against Turkiye for its support of Pakistan.
The Rajasthan government has intensified its security protocols along the India-Pakistan border following heightened concerns over espionage. Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar have taken the lead by banning Pakistani SIM cards in the region.
Officials note an increase in the range of Pakistani mobile towers, sparking fears of unauthorized communications. In parallel, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur faced another bomb threat, with similar alarms in Baran, Alwar, and Pratapgarh. Authorities, including the Border Security Force, remain vigilant.
A new initiative has seen local residents educated about potential drone activities from Pakistan, while economic activities resume gradually. Marble traders in Udaipur boycott Turkiye in protest against its pro-Pakistan stance during recent conflicts.
