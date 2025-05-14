Foiled Plot: Michigan Man's Alleged Plan to Attack US Army Site Uncovered

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the US Army's Detroit Arsenal, authorities announced on Wednesday. The plan was reportedly carried out in support of the Islamic State group.

The suspect collaborated unknowingly with undercover FBI agents who documented their meetings with him using audio and video recordings. These recordings included the man's handwritten diagrams of the Army site, called TACOM.

Charged with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization, the man was apprehended shortly after launching a drone to conduct a final reconnaissance of the site. He is set to appear in federal court in Detroit.

(With inputs from agencies.)