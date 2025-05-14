Officer in Custody: Inside the Kolkata Heist

A Kolkata Police constable was arrested on Wednesday for his suspected role in a Rs 2.66 crore robbery from employees of a private firm. The robbery took place on May 5 in Entally while they traveled via taxi, aiming to deposit the funds in a state-run bank at Park Circus.

According to the police, Constable Mintu Sarkar, affiliated with the Special Task Force, orchestrated the crime. This revelation follows the earlier arrest of an assistant sub-inspector in connection with the incident.

The robbery unfolded when two unidentified suspects forced the taxi to halt near Kamardanga and absconded with the cash. With six individuals, including a company employee, detained so far, police continue to probe the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)