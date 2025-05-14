Crime Branch Cracks Down on Drug Network with Alleged Pakistan Ties
The Crime Branch dismantled a drug smuggling operation linked to Pakistan, seizing 474 grams of Mephedrone worth Rs 47.4 lakh in Nagpur. Two individuals were arrested while two suspects, including one from Rajasthan, are on the run. Investigations highlight possible inter-state and cross-border connections.
In a significant bust, Crime Branch officials uncovered a drug trafficking network with potential links to Pakistan, seizing a substantial quantity of Mephedrone in Nagpur on Tuesday.
The raid, conducted in the Dighori area, resulted in the arrest of two individuals, while two other suspects remain at large, including an individual from Rajasthan. The operation revealed that drugs may have been trafficked through Rajasthan with possible origins in Pakistan.
Authorities are working closely with Central agencies to investigate potential cross-border connections. An SUV, a two-wheeler, and two mobile phones were also confiscated during the operation, and a case has been filed under the NDPS Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
