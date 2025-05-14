Left Menu

Park Altercation Turns Deadly: Arrests Made in 26-Year-Old's Murder

Two individuals and one juvenile were apprehended for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man in a park after an intoxicated altercation. The deceased was identified by his ex-wife. Police used CCTV and tips to capture the suspects, while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested two adults and a juvenile in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in a local park, where an altercation turned fatal.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to a call and found the man, later identified as Rahul, with severe facial injuries.

Initial investigations revealed the suspects were unknown to the victim, and an intoxicated dispute led to the deadly attack. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

