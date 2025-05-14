Park Altercation Turns Deadly: Arrests Made in 26-Year-Old's Murder
Two individuals and one juvenile were apprehended for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man in a park after an intoxicated altercation. The deceased was identified by his ex-wife. Police used CCTV and tips to capture the suspects, while investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have arrested two adults and a juvenile in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in a local park, where an altercation turned fatal.
On Wednesday morning, police responded to a call and found the man, later identified as Rahul, with severe facial injuries.
Initial investigations revealed the suspects were unknown to the victim, and an intoxicated dispute led to the deadly attack. Further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- park
- Rahul
- arrests
- investigation
- CCTV
- altercation
- police
- juvenile
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain and Portugal Gripped by Massive Power Outage: Investigations Underway
NIA Intensifies Investigation Following Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack
Justice Over Politics: MP Mehdi's Call for Fair Investigation in Pahalgam Attack
Bribery Scandal Unravels: Blu-3 and Former Mace Group Associates Under Investigation
British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Under Investigation