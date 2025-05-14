Decisive Strike: 31 Naxalites Eliminated in Anti-Extremism Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the killing of 31 Naxalites near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, marking a significant victory in the fight against left-wing extremism. Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the security forces for achieving a breakthrough in their efforts to make India Naxal-free.
The elimination of 31 Naxalites on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border signifies a pivotal moment in India's battle against left-wing extremism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Wednesday. This development reinforces the government's ongoing commitment to eradicate Naxal insurgency.
In a statement shared on social media, Modi reiterated his government's determination to restore peace and bring development to regions plagued by Naxal violence. The successful operation, he said, highlights the campaign's progress in the right direction.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah characterized the operation as a historic breakthrough in the quest to rid the nation of Naxal threats. The operation in the Karregutta hills, executed by vigilant security forces, marks a forward step in ensuring national security and stability.
