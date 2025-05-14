Left Menu

Malian Mining Operations Set to Resume Under New Management

A Malian judge is anticipated to order the reopening of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto complex under new management at the request of Mali's government. This follows a dispute between the state and the Canadian mining company, which has left operations suspended since January.

Dakar | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:30 IST
A Malian judge is slated to make a crucial decision on Thursday regarding the reopening of the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex. This comes at the behest of Mali's government, which is seeking new management for the operation after a prolonged suspension.

The mining site, owned by Canadian company Barrick Mining, has been inactive since January due to a contentious dispute between the corporation and the Mali state. The conflict has centered around management issues and operational disagreements.

Industry insiders suggest that the judge's decision could reignite operations at one of Mali's principal mining sites, highlighting the importance of international partnerships in the country's economic landscape.

