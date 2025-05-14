Microsoft Avoids Antitrust Fines: EU Regulators Consider Offer
Microsoft may escape a hefty EU antitrust fine by offering concessions on its Office and Teams products after complaints of unfair advantage. This move comes amid scrutiny over Big Tech relationships following complaints by Slack and alfaview. Microsoft's offer seeks to improve market competition conditions.
Microsoft is likely to dodge a significant antitrust sanction as European Union regulators consider accepting its proposal concerning Office and Teams products, according to insiders. This development occurs amid growing tensions with the United States over the EU's intensified scrutiny of Big Tech firms.
In 2020, Salesforce-owned Slack filed a complaint against Microsoft to the European Commission, accusing the tech giant of gaining an unfair market edge by bundling its Teams app with Office. Echoing these concerns, German competitor alfaview lodged a similar grievance this year, prompting Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office and adjust pricing to address antitrust concerns.
The European Commission is expected to gather feedback from competitors and clients before reaching a decision. Microsoft's proposal features improved interoperability terms to foster a fair competition environment, sources revealed. However, both the EU watchdog and Microsoft have refrained from commenting on the ongoing negotiations.
