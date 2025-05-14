FIR Filed Against MP Minister for Controversial Remarks

An FIR has been lodged against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore district, sparked by controversial remarks he allegedly made about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The High Court's directive led to this legal action, as confirmed by police authorities.

Charges include endangering national integrity and potentially disrupting community harmony. The incident unfolded at a rural event in Indore, where Shah refrained from mentioning Qureshi by name.

Colonel Qureshi, known for detailing 'Operation Sindoor' at press events, refrained from public comment, while Shah expressed regret for any offense caused, offering apologies and showing respect toward Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)