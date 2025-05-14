Left Menu

Rajasthan's Path to Prosperity: Prioritizing Public Welfare

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed officials to prioritize public welfare projects, urging their timely execution. In a meeting reviewing Sanganer constituency's development work, Sharma emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing welfare across Rajasthan’s constituencies by improving roads, water, electricity, and basic amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:50 IST
Rajasthan's Path to Prosperity: Prioritizing Public Welfare
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called on officials to prioritize public welfare projects and emphasized the need for their timely completion. The directive came during a review meeting of development work in Jaipur's Sanganer constituency.

Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive welfare for the citizens of Rajasthan by focusing on enhancing infrastructure and basic amenities throughout the state's 200 assembly constituencies.

He urged all government departments to establish clear timeframes for each project's completion and stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure citizens face no disruptions in accessing essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025