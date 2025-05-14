Rajasthan's Path to Prosperity: Prioritizing Public Welfare

In a decisive move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called on officials to prioritize public welfare projects and emphasized the need for their timely completion. The directive came during a review meeting of development work in Jaipur's Sanganer constituency.

Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive welfare for the citizens of Rajasthan by focusing on enhancing infrastructure and basic amenities throughout the state's 200 assembly constituencies.

He urged all government departments to establish clear timeframes for each project's completion and stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure citizens face no disruptions in accessing essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)