Left Menu

Mali's Judicial Decision Looms Over Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

A Malian judge may order the reopening of Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto mine, resolving a dispute over a new mining code. This conflict includes tax disagreements and the Malian government's increased stake in the mine. Operations have been suspended, affecting gold exports and leading to negotiations for a new management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:01 IST
Mali's Judicial Decision Looms Over Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A pivotal decision is expected on Thursday as a Malian judge will likely order the reopening of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine, which has been closed amid a high-stakes government dispute. This move, prompted by Mali's government, could lead to significant changes in mine management and oversight.

The closure stems from tensions over a recently implemented mining code, which raised taxes and increased the Malian government's share in the mine. Operations were suspended after authorities seized three metric tons of gold, valued at $317 million, over alleged tax discrepancies, thereby halting Barrick's exports since early November.

With Mali holding a 20% interest in Loulo-Gounkoto, the government petitioned for the court's intervention to resume operations. Should the judge consent, new management could oversee the mine as Barrick and the government continue strategizing on a new memorandum of understanding. Importantly, Thursday also marks the deadline for the payment of value-added tax in Mali, with Barrick listed as a significant taxpayer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025