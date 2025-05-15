Federal Judge Orders Release of Indian Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Activism

A federal judge has ordered the release of Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University student from India, who was detained due to his pro-Palestinian activism, sparking controversies during the Trump administration. The administration sought to deport Suri for allegedly spreading antisemitic propaganda linked to Palestinian militancy.

Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles, having previously halted Suri's deportation, mandated his release on personal recognizance from Texas detention. Suri, who holds a U.S. student visa and is married to an American, was accused of potentially harming U.S. foreign relations in claims criticized by civil rights groups.

The ruling has been celebrated by advocacy groups as a significant setback for the Trump administration's efforts against political dissenters. Similar cases have seen other students released, intensifying debates over the rights of international activists in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)