Currency Markets Fluctuate Amid Trade Tensions

In a week marked by market uncertainty, the U.S. dollar wavered as the ripple effects of a U.S.-China tariff halt prompted cautious investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the South Korean won stabilized after earlier volatility driven by its exchange rate talks with the U.S.

Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is not negotiating to weaken the dollar, which helped steady currency markets. However, speculation persists that the U.S. administration might favor a weaker dollar in trade discussions, keeping investors on edge.

The dollar index, although steady, remains under close watch as retail sales data looms, with market participants eagerly awaiting further details on potential trade agreements following the U.S.-China trade reprieve.

(With inputs from agencies.)