Malaysia Stands Firm on MH17 Justice

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed MH17's downing with Russia's President Putin in Moscow after a U.N. report blamed Russia. Anwar insists on justice for victims, as Putin calls for unbiased investigation. The dialogue also aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brought up the issue of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17's tragic downing with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, days following a U.N. report implicating Russia in the disaster.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) concluded that Russia was at fault for the MH17 tragedy, which claimed 298 lives over eastern Ukraine in 2014, amid conflicts between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian troops. However, Russia rejected the findings, calling them biased.

Anwar expressed the need for accountability and justice for victims and their families, emphasizing that Malaysia is determined to see the tragedy resolved fairly. Putin, during the meeting, echoed sentiments of condolence and advocated for a non-politicized, comprehensive investigation. Anwar continues to push for robust cooperation with Russia on various fronts, including trade, investment, and energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

