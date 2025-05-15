Assam Rifles Neutralize Militant Threat Near Indo-Myanmar Border

In a decisive operation on Thursday, Assam Rifles neutralized 10 militants in an encounter near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Chandel district, according to official sources.

The encounter site, a hilly terrain with scarce human population, is approximately 130 km from Imphal. Based on intelligence about armed movements close to New Samtal village, the Assam Rifles unit, under Spear Corps, launched the operation on May 14.

Defense sources indicated that the operation commenced with militants firing on the troops, prompting a calculated counter-response that successfully neutralized the threat and yielded a substantial cache of weapons. Official updates on the operation's progress and the militants' identities are awaited.

