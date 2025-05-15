Left Menu

Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy as Supreme Court Steps In

Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faces a Supreme Court hearing after a high court prompted an FIR against him for remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The controversy stems from alleged comments made by Shah that were deemed inflammatory and offensive, leading to legal action and public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:32 IST
Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy as Supreme Court Steps In
Vijay Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding statements he made that prompted a high court to direct an FIR filing against him. The controversial remarks were allegedly targeted at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, leading to Shah's plea being scheduled for a hearing.

Shah's counsel sought to stay the FIR, but the bench, including Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, scheduled the plea's hearing for Friday. The incident has placed Shah under scrutiny following a viral video.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court condemned Shah's remarks as 'scurrilous,' resulting in legal proceedings on charges of promoting enmity. Despite public backlash, Shah expressed willingness to apologize, stressing respect for Col Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025