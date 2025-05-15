Minister's Remarks Spark Controversy as Supreme Court Steps In
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah faces a Supreme Court hearing after a high court prompted an FIR against him for remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The controversy stems from alleged comments made by Shah that were deemed inflammatory and offensive, leading to legal action and public outcry.
The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding statements he made that prompted a high court to direct an FIR filing against him. The controversial remarks were allegedly targeted at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, leading to Shah's plea being scheduled for a hearing.
Shah's counsel sought to stay the FIR, but the bench, including Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, scheduled the plea's hearing for Friday. The incident has placed Shah under scrutiny following a viral video.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court condemned Shah's remarks as 'scurrilous,' resulting in legal proceedings on charges of promoting enmity. Despite public backlash, Shah expressed willingness to apologize, stressing respect for Col Qureshi.
