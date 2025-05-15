British Economy Outpaces Expectations, Sterling Gains Momentum
The British economy grew by 0.2% in March, surpassing economists' expectations of a flat rate. As a result, the pound gained against the U.S. dollar, briefly reaching $1.328, and achieved a six-week high against the euro.
This positive economic news propelled the pound to strengthen against global currencies, nudging it up to $1.328 against the U.S. dollar, a notable rise from its intraday figures.
Meanwhile, sterling managed to offset earlier losses against the euro, maintaining its position when trading at 84.29 pence, reflecting broader economic confidence.
