British Economy Outpaces Expectations, Sterling Gains Momentum

The British economy grew by 0.2% in March, surpassing economists' expectations of a flat rate. As a result, the pound gained against the U.S. dollar, briefly reaching $1.328, and achieved a six-week high against the euro.

The British economy showcased unexpected resilience in March, growing by 0.2%, a figure that outperformed economists' predictions of no change.

This positive economic news propelled the pound to strengthen against global currencies, nudging it up to $1.328 against the U.S. dollar, a notable rise from its intraday figures.

Meanwhile, sterling managed to offset earlier losses against the euro, maintaining its position when trading at 84.29 pence, reflecting broader economic confidence.

