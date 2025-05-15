Putin's Strategic Summit: Russia Prepares for Ukraine Peace Talks

President Vladimir Putin convened an urgent late-night meeting with Russia's most influential officials to deliberate on the forthcoming peace negotiations with Ukraine, as reported by the Kremlin on Thursday.

The strategic gathering witnessed the presence of significant figures such as Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

Additional participants included Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as top spy chiefs and senior military commanders, underscoring the gravity of the upcoming talks.

