Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Summit: Russia Prepares for Ukraine Peace Talks

President Vladimir Putin convened a high-level meeting with top Russian officials to strategize for upcoming peace talks with Ukraine. The meeting included key figures such as Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, highlighting the importance of the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:49 IST
Putin's Strategic Summit: Russia Prepares for Ukraine Peace Talks
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin convened an urgent late-night meeting with Russia's most influential officials to deliberate on the forthcoming peace negotiations with Ukraine, as reported by the Kremlin on Thursday.

The strategic gathering witnessed the presence of significant figures such as Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu.

Additional participants included Kremlin Foreign Policy Aide Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as top spy chiefs and senior military commanders, underscoring the gravity of the upcoming talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025