Assam Government Plans Relocation of Police Battalion to Prevent Encroachment
The Assam government is relocating a police battalion from the state capital's center to Kachutali, aiming to safeguard the land from encroachment. The move follows a violent eviction drive in the area last year. Future plans include using the remaining land for public benefits, such as a medical college.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:50 IST
The Assam government has initiated plans to relocate a police battalion from the center of the state capital to the outskirts to prevent future encroachments, following a violent eviction drive.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kachutali, where the 10th Assam Police Battalion will be moved, and emphasized the area's protection.
The government also considers using the remaining land to benefit the public, proposing a medical college or a university, while ensuring essential amenities for the battalion's effective functioning.
