Assam Government Plans Relocation of Police Battalion to Prevent Encroachment

The Assam government has initiated plans to relocate a police battalion from the center of the state capital to the outskirts to prevent future encroachments, following a violent eviction drive.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Kachutali, where the 10th Assam Police Battalion will be moved, and emphasized the area's protection.

The government also considers using the remaining land to benefit the public, proposing a medical college or a university, while ensuring essential amenities for the battalion's effective functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)