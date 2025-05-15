Tragedy in Kalikavu: Tiger Attack Amid Forest Mismanagement

A tragic incident unfolded near Kalikavu when a 45-year-old rubber-tapping worker named Gafoor was killed by a tiger in the early hours of Thursday. According to local police, Gafoor was on his way to work when the attack occurred.

Witnesses, including another worker, reported that the tiger attacked and dragged Gafoor into the forest. Forest officials later confirmed the attack, mentioning bite marks on Gafoor's body and that he was carried 200 meters into the wilderness.

The incident stirred local residents, who gathered to protest what they alleged was the forest department's negligence. They claimed officials did not take action despite previous warnings about the tiger. The protests subsided after assurances from authorities for preventive measures and financial support for Gafoor's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)