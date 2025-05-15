Escalating Conflict: Gaza Caught in Crossfire
A recent escalation of Israeli military strikes in Gaza has resulted in over 60 deaths, as international mediators push for ceasefire talks. Amidst intensifying violence, Gaza is facing an alarming humanitarian crisis, with many residents displaced and food supplies dwindling, as diplomatic efforts continue to stall.
In a deadly escalation, Israeli military strikes have killed at least 60 individuals in the Gaza Strip, including women, children, and local journalist Hassan Samour. Most of the fatalities occurred in Khan Younis, intensifying the already dire humanitarian situation in the densely populated enclave.
The recent attacks coincide with the Palestinian commemoration of the 'Naqba' and come amidst U.S.-led efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East has coincided with increased violence, raising concerns among Palestinian locals hoping for a truce.
As the conflict drags on, Gaza faces a looming famine with aid organizations warning of widespread starvation. Despite ongoing indirect negotiations in Doha, a resolution remains elusive, with Hamas offering to release hostages for a halt in hostilities, while Israel insists on the complete eradication of the militant group.
(With inputs from agencies.)
