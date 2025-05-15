Left Menu

Cybercrime Ring Bust: Fake Work-from-Home Scam Unmasked

Police in India have arrested twelve people involved in a cybercrime ring offering fake work-from-home jobs. Victims, lured by the opportunity, were asked to pay money under the pretense of needing to fix their credit scores. The investigation led to key arrests in Navi Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major cybercrime ring has been dismantled by Indian police, resulting in the arrest of twelve individuals allegedly involved in defrauding victims with fake work-from-home opportunities. The arrests were made after a homemaker in Adugodi filed a complaint in January, claiming she lost Rs five lakh to the scheme.

The accused are reportedly part of a larger network based in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The investigation uncovered that victims were coerced into transferring money under the guise of needing to improve their credit scores to qualify for the supposed jobs. These transactions were traced back to 27-year-old Sonu in Navi Mumbai.

Sonu and another suspect, Harshavardhan Ojha, were identified as key players in the operation. Further investigation revealed the involvement of multiple bank accounts and monetary commissions for each setup. Police seized various items, including SIM cards and ATM cards, crucial to the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

