Estonia declared on Thursday that a Russian military jet entered NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea amid ongoing efforts to curb a Russian-bound oil tanker suspected of sanction evasion. The tanker, part of a 'shadow fleet', has sparked intense scrutiny from Western nations.

Estonia's navy reported that when the unflagged Jaguar ship, listed under UK sanctions, ignored orders to halt, it was escorted toward Russian waters. A Russian fighter jet soon intruded into NATO territory for nearly a minute, as Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna confirmed during a meeting in Turkey of transatlantic military alliance leaders.

This incident underscores growing tensions in the Baltic region. With a so-called 'shadow fleet' in use, Russia continues oil trades with China and India while neighboring countries, including Finland and Lithuania, voice concerns over potential conflicts and reckless conduct displayed by Russian vessels.

