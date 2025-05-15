Left Menu

Tensions Rise in the Baltic: Estonia Confronts Russia's Shadow Fleet

Estonia recently accused Russia of sending a fighter jet into NATO airspace during an attempt to defend a shadow fleet-linked tanker from Western sanctions. Tensions continue as Russia maintains its oil shipment routes, and regional safety concerns grow, with NATO jets surveying suspect vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:26 IST
Tensions Rise in the Baltic: Estonia Confronts Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Estonia declared on Thursday that a Russian military jet entered NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea amid ongoing efforts to curb a Russian-bound oil tanker suspected of sanction evasion. The tanker, part of a 'shadow fleet', has sparked intense scrutiny from Western nations.

Estonia's navy reported that when the unflagged Jaguar ship, listed under UK sanctions, ignored orders to halt, it was escorted toward Russian waters. A Russian fighter jet soon intruded into NATO territory for nearly a minute, as Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna confirmed during a meeting in Turkey of transatlantic military alliance leaders.

This incident underscores growing tensions in the Baltic region. With a so-called 'shadow fleet' in use, Russia continues oil trades with China and India while neighboring countries, including Finland and Lithuania, voice concerns over potential conflicts and reckless conduct displayed by Russian vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025