Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Unravels Family Feud in Gujarat

A man named Tousif Patel was arrested for making false bomb threats regarding a temple in Gujarat, spurred by a family property dispute. The calls prompted a police response, but no danger was found. Patel claimed his actions were driven by conflicts with his brothers over family property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bharuch | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:59 IST
Bomb Hoax Unravels Family Feud in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Gujarat's Bharuch city has been arrested for allegedly making hoax calls about a bomb attack at a Swaminarayan sect temple, police reported on Thursday.

Tousif Patel allegedly contacted the city police and disaster control rooms twice on Wednesday evening, warning of an impending explosion at the temple between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Sisara. Upon receiving the calls, law enforcement, along with bomb disposal units, secured the site, finding no explosives.

Investigations revealed that Patel, tracked down near the Bharuch railway station, had orchestrated the calls amidst a property dispute with his brothers. The siblings allegedly refused to settle a share of the ancestral property with him, police stated. Patel faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for spreading false information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025