Bomb Hoax Unravels Family Feud in Gujarat

A man in Gujarat's Bharuch city has been arrested for allegedly making hoax calls about a bomb attack at a Swaminarayan sect temple, police reported on Thursday.

Tousif Patel allegedly contacted the city police and disaster control rooms twice on Wednesday evening, warning of an impending explosion at the temple between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Sisara. Upon receiving the calls, law enforcement, along with bomb disposal units, secured the site, finding no explosives.

Investigations revealed that Patel, tracked down near the Bharuch railway station, had orchestrated the calls amidst a property dispute with his brothers. The siblings allegedly refused to settle a share of the ancestral property with him, police stated. Patel faces charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for spreading false information.

