High-Ranking Officer Arrested in Jail Smuggling Scandal

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been apprehended for his part in smuggling drugs and mobile phones into Sangrur jail, officials stated on Thursday. The raid conducted by the police resulted in the seizure of nine mobile phones, four smartwatches, and 50 grams of heroin, amongst other contraband.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, reported that preliminary investigations have implicated a Class-IV employee in aiding these illicit activities. Consequently, the investigation led to the arrest of Manpreet Singh from Amritsar, who is associated with inmate Gurvinder Singh housed in Sangrur jail. Police recovered 4 kg of heroin, cash amounting to Rs 5.5 lakh, a Glock pistol, and live rounds from Manpreet.

During the investigation, DSP Security, Sangrur Jail, Gurpreet Singh was discovered to be deeply involved in smuggling operations within the jail. Singh was receiving payments via UPI accounts linked to his family, according to the DGP. The investigation is still underway, with further arrests and revelations anticipated. The DGP emphasized a strict zero-tolerance approach towards any collaboration with criminal elements, irrespective of rank or position.

