Maharashtra Police Rescue: 31 Bulls Saved from Illegal Transport

In Maharashtra's Latur district, police intercepted a vehicle illegally transporting 31 bulls. Acting on a tip-off, the police seized the container truck along the Renapur-Ashta road. Three individuals have been booked under relevant animal cruelty and motor vehicle laws. The livestock's estimated value is Rs 8.5 lakh.

Updated: 15-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:37 IST
In a prompt action by Maharashtra police, 31 bulls have been rescued from illegal transportation in Latur district. The police operation, executed on an early Tuesday morning, successfully intercepted a suspicious Karnataka-registered container truck.

Acting on a credible tip-off, officers halted the truck at Sevadas Nagar Tanda along the Renapur-Ashta road. Packed inside the vehicle, the livestock was being clandestinely moved from Neknur in Beed district to Nalegaon in Chakur tehsil, valued at approximately Rs 8.5 lakh.

Authorities have filed cases against Krishna Rambhau Shinde, Sayed Miskin Sayed Saber, and truck driver Nazim Khan Abdul Aziz under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Motor Vehicles Act. This intervention underscores the ongoing issues in the illegal transport of animals across regions.

