Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Crucial Waqf Act Amendment Case

The Supreme Court will address interim relief challenges to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on May 20. Key issues include property denotification, board composition, and inquiries into government land classification. The Centre assures no denotifications or new appointments will occur before the hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:05 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Crucial Waqf Act Amendment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to hear critical arguments concerning the interim relief in the challenge to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on May 20. The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih deferred the hearing originally slated for Tuesday.

Important issues up for debate include the power to denotify properties deemed as waqf by courts, waqf-by-user, or waqf by deed. Petitioners are also contesting the composition of the state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, suggesting that these should solely consist of Muslims, aside from ex-officio members.

The Centre has provided assurances that no waqf properties, including waqf by user, will be denotified, and no appointments will be made to the Central Waqf Council or state waqf boards under the new law before the May 20 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025