Supreme Court to Hear Crucial Waqf Act Amendment Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear critical arguments concerning the interim relief in the challenge to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on May 20. The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih deferred the hearing originally slated for Tuesday.

Important issues up for debate include the power to denotify properties deemed as waqf by courts, waqf-by-user, or waqf by deed. Petitioners are also contesting the composition of the state waqf boards and the Central Waqf Council, suggesting that these should solely consist of Muslims, aside from ex-officio members.

The Centre has provided assurances that no waqf properties, including waqf by user, will be denotified, and no appointments will be made to the Central Waqf Council or state waqf boards under the new law before the May 20 hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)