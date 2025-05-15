Tragic Drowning Incident Shakes Sultanpur District
A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district saw a 12-year-old boy and his sister drown while attempting to save cattle from a pond. The police, upon being informed, conducted site inspections and comforted the family, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.
A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district as two siblings drowned while trying to rescue what they believed was a drowning cattle. The incident occurred in Babrahi village, Motigarpur area, and has left the community in shock.
According to Station House Officer Vijay Singh, 12-year-old Adarsh Yadav jumped into the pond near his home, mistakenly thinking a cattle was drowning. His 15-year-old sister, Vinita Yadav, bravely leapt in to save him. Unfortunately, both siblings succumbed to the waters.
Upon receiving the distressing news, SHO Singh and Jaisinghpur's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shiv Prasad rushed to the scene. Authorities have initiated an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Police efforts to console the bereaved family are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
