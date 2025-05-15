Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident Shakes Sultanpur District

A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district saw a 12-year-old boy and his sister drown while attempting to save cattle from a pond. The police, upon being informed, conducted site inspections and comforted the family, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:20 IST
Tragic Drowning Incident Shakes Sultanpur District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district as two siblings drowned while trying to rescue what they believed was a drowning cattle. The incident occurred in Babrahi village, Motigarpur area, and has left the community in shock.

According to Station House Officer Vijay Singh, 12-year-old Adarsh Yadav jumped into the pond near his home, mistakenly thinking a cattle was drowning. His 15-year-old sister, Vinita Yadav, bravely leapt in to save him. Unfortunately, both siblings succumbed to the waters.

Upon receiving the distressing news, SHO Singh and Jaisinghpur's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shiv Prasad rushed to the scene. Authorities have initiated an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Police efforts to console the bereaved family are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025