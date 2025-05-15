Night Shift Horror: Assault in Chakan

A 27-year-old woman heading to work for her night shift in Pune's Chakan area was allegedly raped and assaulted on Tuesday night, as reported by the police on Thursday.

The suspect, Prakash Bhangre, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Police sources indicate that the crime took place around 11:45 PM near Medankarwadi when the woman was intercepted and dragged behind a commercial building.

Her cries for help attracted two passersby, causing the perpetrator to flee. Chakan police swiftly responded by forming 10 teams to capture the individual using technical analysis and local intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)