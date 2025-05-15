Left Menu

Night Shift Horror: Assault in Chakan

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted in Chakan, Pune. The incident occurred while she was en route to her night shift. The accused, Prakash Bhangre, intercepted her and committed the crime. He was arrested following efforts from multiple police teams. The victim and accused were strangers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A 27-year-old woman heading to work for her night shift in Pune's Chakan area was allegedly raped and assaulted on Tuesday night, as reported by the police on Thursday.

The suspect, Prakash Bhangre, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Police sources indicate that the crime took place around 11:45 PM near Medankarwadi when the woman was intercepted and dragged behind a commercial building.

Her cries for help attracted two passersby, causing the perpetrator to flee. Chakan police swiftly responded by forming 10 teams to capture the individual using technical analysis and local intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

