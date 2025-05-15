Night Shift Horror: Assault in Chakan
A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted in Chakan, Pune. The incident occurred while she was en route to her night shift. The accused, Prakash Bhangre, intercepted her and committed the crime. He was arrested following efforts from multiple police teams. The victim and accused were strangers.
Updated: 15-05-2025 17:40 IST
A 27-year-old woman heading to work for her night shift in Pune's Chakan area was allegedly raped and assaulted on Tuesday night, as reported by the police on Thursday.
The suspect, Prakash Bhangre, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Police sources indicate that the crime took place around 11:45 PM near Medankarwadi when the woman was intercepted and dragged behind a commercial building.
Her cries for help attracted two passersby, causing the perpetrator to flee. Chakan police swiftly responded by forming 10 teams to capture the individual using technical analysis and local intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
