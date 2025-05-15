Tensions Flare: Pakistan Criticizes India's Nuclear Arsenal Remarks

On Thursday, Pakistan sharply criticised remarks made by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concerning the supervision of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal. The Pakistani government labeled Singh's statements as evidence of his 'sheer ignorance' regarding the responsibilities of international agencies.

In his comments, Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, called for Pakistan's nuclear weapons to be placed under the International Atomic Energy Agency's control, citing security concerns within what he described as a 'rogue nation.' This comes on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail from Pakistan and is committed to combating cross-border terrorism.

Responding to Singh, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan dismissed the Indian Defence Minister's comments as 'irresponsible remarks' born of insecurity, emphasizing Pakistan's effective conventional defense capabilities and criticizing Singh's lack of understanding of the IAEA's role.

