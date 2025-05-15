Social Media Hoax Targets Army Officer's Family in Belagavi

On Thursday, authorities registered a case over a fake social media post claiming an attack on army officer Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws' residence in Belagavi. Police named Anis Uddin and others in the FIR, citing public mischief-related offenses.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled confirmed no such incident occurred, dismissing the allegations as false. The misleading post, uploaded from outside India, was reportedly created by someone living in British Columbia, Canada.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, urged officials to take legal action. The police have increased security near Col Qureshi's in-laws' home, underscoring the serious nature of the false claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)