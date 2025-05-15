Left Menu

Social Media Hoax Targets Army Officer's Family in Belagavi

A fake social media post alleged an attack on army officer Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws' home in Belagavi, prompting a police case. Anis Uddin and two others were implicated. The post, originating from outside India, was declared false by Belagavi's Superintendent of Police.

Updated: 15-05-2025 18:23 IST
Social Media Hoax Targets Army Officer's Family in Belagavi
Sofiya Qureshi
  Country:
  India

On Thursday, authorities registered a case over a fake social media post claiming an attack on army officer Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws' residence in Belagavi. Police named Anis Uddin and others in the FIR, citing public mischief-related offenses.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled confirmed no such incident occurred, dismissing the allegations as false. The misleading post, uploaded from outside India, was reportedly created by someone living in British Columbia, Canada.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, urged officials to take legal action. The police have increased security near Col Qureshi's in-laws' home, underscoring the serious nature of the false claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

