Shiv Sena Intensifies Push Against Terrorism with Reward Announcement

The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has taken a firm stand against terrorism by announcing a Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone providing information that could lead to the identification of the Pahalgam attackers.

Sena's social media in-charge, Rahool Kanal, highlighted that this move accompanies the Jammu and Kashmir Police's release of photos of the suspects and their declaration of a Rs 20 lakh reward. This coordinated response reflects the serious implications of the attack.

The incident witnessed the tragic loss of 26 lives, including six Maharashtra residents, near Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag district. India's subsequent military actions against terror bases underline the nation's resolve against terrorism. Deputy Chief Minister Shinde emphasized the importance of public cooperation in serving justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)