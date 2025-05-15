Left Menu

Shiv Sena Intensifies Push Against Terrorism with Reward Announcement

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, offers Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to the identification of Pahalgam attackers. Following the photo release by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shinde aims to bolster efforts against terrorism and ensure justice for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:47 IST
The Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has taken a firm stand against terrorism by announcing a Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone providing information that could lead to the identification of the Pahalgam attackers.

Sena's social media in-charge, Rahool Kanal, highlighted that this move accompanies the Jammu and Kashmir Police's release of photos of the suspects and their declaration of a Rs 20 lakh reward. This coordinated response reflects the serious implications of the attack.

The incident witnessed the tragic loss of 26 lives, including six Maharashtra residents, near Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag district. India's subsequent military actions against terror bases underline the nation's resolve against terrorism. Deputy Chief Minister Shinde emphasized the importance of public cooperation in serving justice.

