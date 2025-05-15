Delhi Police's Major Crackdown: Haryana-based Gang Busted

In a significant blow to organized crime in the capital, the Delhi Police have dismantled a Haryana-based gang connected to a high-profile shooting incident in Anand Vihar. The arrest of eight gang members marks a crucial victory in the fight against criminal networks extorting local business owners.

The gang, working in collaboration with the infamous gangster Gurjant Singh, orchestrated a campaign of intimidation, demanding Rs. 5 crore from a Delhi businessman. The intimidation intensified with a brazen firing outside the businessman's home, a tactic aimed at coercing payment through fear.

The Delhi Police, after meticulously tracing the gang's movements and intercepting communication, conducted a series of raids leading to the arrests. Arms, ammunition, and critical evidence were seized, unveiling the gang's well-organized structure, complete with shooters, logistics handlers, and facilitators. Further investigations promise to uncover the extent of their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)