Left Menu

Stalin Condemns Centre's 'Sinister Intent' Over Governor Deadline Issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the BJP-led Centre's Presidential reference to the Supreme Court about Governor's Bill deadlines, calling it a 'sinister intent'. He urged non-BJP states to legally resist what he sees as an attempt to undermine state autonomy and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:49 IST
Stalin Condemns Centre's 'Sinister Intent' Over Governor Deadline Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has lashed out at the BJP-led central government following its move to seek the Supreme Court's opinion on the timelines for Governors regarding Bills. Stalin labeled the action as a 'sinister intent,' revealing the Union government's attempt to subvert constitutional agreements established by the apex court.

The political leader called on non-BJP states to unite in legal opposition, arguing that the Centre aims to weaken democratically elected state governments by increasing gubernatorial control. He claimed this maneuver endangers the authority of the Supreme Court as the ultimate interpreter of the Constitution.

Stalin's call to action urged fellow non-BJP states to defend constitutional integrity. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized the Centre's reference as an 'assault on the Constitution' and an attack on federalism, urging democratic forces to unite against it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025