Stalin Condemns Centre's 'Sinister Intent' Over Governor Deadline Issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has lashed out at the BJP-led central government following its move to seek the Supreme Court's opinion on the timelines for Governors regarding Bills. Stalin labeled the action as a 'sinister intent,' revealing the Union government's attempt to subvert constitutional agreements established by the apex court.

The political leader called on non-BJP states to unite in legal opposition, arguing that the Centre aims to weaken democratically elected state governments by increasing gubernatorial control. He claimed this maneuver endangers the authority of the Supreme Court as the ultimate interpreter of the Constitution.

Stalin's call to action urged fellow non-BJP states to defend constitutional integrity. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) criticized the Centre's reference as an 'assault on the Constitution' and an attack on federalism, urging democratic forces to unite against it.

