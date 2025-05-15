Left Menu

Senior Lawyer Arrested after Assault Allegations: Barred from Practice

A senior lawyer was arrested for allegedly assaulting his female junior in Vanchiyoor, with charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His anticipatory bail plea was filed, but the woman's family denies his allegations, stressing it is a tactic to evade arrest. He's been temporarily barred from practice.

In a high-profile case, a senior lawyer found himself in police custody following allegations of assaulting a female junior colleague in Vanchiyoor. The arrest occurred just hours after he filed for anticipatory bail, a request countered by the woman's claims of a fabricated defense.

The incident has stirred controversy within the legal community, as the Bar Council moved swiftly to suspend the accused lawyer from practicing. Simultaneously, the victim's family has accused the senior lawyer of attempting to manipulate legal loopholes to avoid justice.

Advocate Shyamily, who alleged prior assault during her pregnancy, has voiced determination to see her senior colleague, Beylin Das, face legal consequences. She expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation, signaling trust in law enforcement to deliver justice.

