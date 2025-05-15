Senior Lawyer Arrested after Assault Allegations: Barred from Practice
A senior lawyer was arrested for allegedly assaulting his female junior in Vanchiyoor, with charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. His anticipatory bail plea was filed, but the woman's family denies his allegations, stressing it is a tactic to evade arrest. He's been temporarily barred from practice.
- Country:
- India
In a high-profile case, a senior lawyer found himself in police custody following allegations of assaulting a female junior colleague in Vanchiyoor. The arrest occurred just hours after he filed for anticipatory bail, a request countered by the woman's claims of a fabricated defense.
The incident has stirred controversy within the legal community, as the Bar Council moved swiftly to suspend the accused lawyer from practicing. Simultaneously, the victim's family has accused the senior lawyer of attempting to manipulate legal loopholes to avoid justice.
Advocate Shyamily, who alleged prior assault during her pregnancy, has voiced determination to see her senior colleague, Beylin Das, face legal consequences. She expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation, signaling trust in law enforcement to deliver justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lawyer
- assault
- Vanchiyoor
- custody
- bail
- Shyamily
- Bar Council
- investigation
- arrest
- advocate
ALSO READ
Non-Bailable Warrant Issued for Mehul Choksi in Bank Fraud Case
Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail After Five-Month Detention
Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case
Justice Delayed: Bail for Gangster in Tewatia Murder Highlights Arrest Violations
Saif Ali Khan hotel brawl case: Court warns of issuing non-bailable warrant against Malaika Arora for failing to appear as witness.