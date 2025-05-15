Iran's Revolutionary Guards Condemn Trump Over Soleimani's Death
Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader, Hossein Salami, has called U.S. President Donald Trump the 'murderer' of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in 2020, ordered by Trump. This statement comes amid talks of a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards commanding officer, Hossein Salami, issued a stark rebuke to former U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling him as the 'murderer' of the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
Soleimani, who headed the elite overseas unit of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, an action initiated by Trump during his presidency.
This sharp critique coincides with discussions suggesting that the United States is on the brink of finalizing a nuclear agreement with Tehran.
