Iran's Revolutionary Guards Condemn Trump Over Soleimani's Death

Iran's Revolutionary Guards commanding officer, Hossein Salami, issued a stark rebuke to former U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling him as the 'murderer' of the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who headed the elite overseas unit of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, an action initiated by Trump during his presidency.

This sharp critique coincides with discussions suggesting that the United States is on the brink of finalizing a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

