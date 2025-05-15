Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Condemn Trump Over Soleimani's Death

Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader, Hossein Salami, has called U.S. President Donald Trump the 'murderer' of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in 2020, ordered by Trump. This statement comes amid talks of a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:22 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Condemn Trump Over Soleimani's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Revolutionary Guards commanding officer, Hossein Salami, issued a stark rebuke to former U.S. President Donald Trump, labeling him as the 'murderer' of the late Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani, who headed the elite overseas unit of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, an action initiated by Trump during his presidency.

This sharp critique coincides with discussions suggesting that the United States is on the brink of finalizing a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025