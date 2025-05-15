Left Menu

China Opens Doors: Visa-Free Entry for Latin America

China is allowing visa-free entry for citizens of five Latin American countries, aiming to strengthen ties with the region. Brazilians, Argentinians, Chileans, Peruvians, and Uruguayans can enter for up to 30 days without a visa starting June 1 for a one-year trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:33 IST
China Opens Doors: Visa-Free Entry for Latin America
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic move, China has announced it will allow visa-free entry for nationals of five Latin American countries. This initiative is aimed at fostering closer ties with the region, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

Beginning on June 1, citizens from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay will be able to visit China for up to 30 days without needing a visa. This trial program will last for one year as part of China's efforts to open up and invite foreign visitors to experience its culture and economy.

The announcement comes on the heels of the China-CELAC Forum, underlining Beijing's ambition to strengthen alliances in Latin America and counterbalance US influence. Similar agreements with countries like Uzbekistan reflect China's broader strategy to boost its international presence post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025