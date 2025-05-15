China Opens Doors: Visa-Free Entry for Latin America

In a significant diplomatic move, China has announced it will allow visa-free entry for nationals of five Latin American countries. This initiative is aimed at fostering closer ties with the region, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

Beginning on June 1, citizens from Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay will be able to visit China for up to 30 days without needing a visa. This trial program will last for one year as part of China's efforts to open up and invite foreign visitors to experience its culture and economy.

The announcement comes on the heels of the China-CELAC Forum, underlining Beijing's ambition to strengthen alliances in Latin America and counterbalance US influence. Similar agreements with countries like Uzbekistan reflect China's broader strategy to boost its international presence post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)