Left Menu

Justice Kempaiah Somashekar Appointed as Manipur High Court's Chief Justice

The Supreme Court collegium recommended the appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, succeeding Justice D Krishnakumar post his retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:39 IST
Justice Kempaiah Somashekar Appointed as Manipur High Court's Chief Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium has made a significant recommendation regarding judicial appointments. Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of Karnataka High Court has been nominated as the new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. This decision follows the impending retirement of the current Chief Justice, D Krishnakumar, scheduled for May 21, 2025.

The three-member collegium, spearheaded by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, convened to make this crucial selection. Justice Somashekar's appointment serves as a strategic move to ensure seamless judicial operations in the Manipur High Court following Justice Krishnakumar's departure.

By appointing Justice Somashekar, the collegium aims to maintain stability and uphold judicial standards in the region. This transition reflects the continual efforts to promote judicial excellence across India's high courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025