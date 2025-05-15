Justice Kempaiah Somashekar Appointed as Manipur High Court's Chief Justice
The Supreme Court collegium recommended the appointment of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, succeeding Justice D Krishnakumar post his retirement.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Collegium has made a significant recommendation regarding judicial appointments. Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of Karnataka High Court has been nominated as the new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. This decision follows the impending retirement of the current Chief Justice, D Krishnakumar, scheduled for May 21, 2025.
The three-member collegium, spearheaded by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, convened to make this crucial selection. Justice Somashekar's appointment serves as a strategic move to ensure seamless judicial operations in the Manipur High Court following Justice Krishnakumar's departure.
By appointing Justice Somashekar, the collegium aims to maintain stability and uphold judicial standards in the region. This transition reflects the continual efforts to promote judicial excellence across India's high courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Appointments: Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Sujata Chaturvedi Take Up Prestigious Roles
Judicial Consistency Sought in Waqf Act Challenges
Controversy Erupts Over 'Ladla' Officer's Appointment in Mumbai
Supreme Court Stands Firm Against PIL for Judicial Probe in Pahalgam Attack
Leadership Transformation at Aditya Birla: New MD and Deputy MD Appointments