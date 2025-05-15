Justice Kempaiah Somashekar Appointed as Manipur High Court's Chief Justice

The Supreme Court Collegium has made a significant recommendation regarding judicial appointments. Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of Karnataka High Court has been nominated as the new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. This decision follows the impending retirement of the current Chief Justice, D Krishnakumar, scheduled for May 21, 2025.

The three-member collegium, spearheaded by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, convened to make this crucial selection. Justice Somashekar's appointment serves as a strategic move to ensure seamless judicial operations in the Manipur High Court following Justice Krishnakumar's departure.

By appointing Justice Somashekar, the collegium aims to maintain stability and uphold judicial standards in the region. This transition reflects the continual efforts to promote judicial excellence across India's high courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)