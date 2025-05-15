Trump's Controversial Gaza 'Freedom Zone' Proposal

Former President Donald Trump has reiterated a controversial proposal to transform the Gaza Strip into a 'freedom zone,' reigniting criticisms during a business roundtable in Qatar. Trump argued that the U.S. could redevelop the territory, noting extensive destruction and displacement due to ongoing Israeli military actions.

Originally suggested in February, Trump's plan envisions redevelopment and potentially relocating Palestinians, a concept receiving significant backlash from Palestinians, Arab nations, and the U.N., who equate it to ethnic cleansing. Proponents claim it could rejuvenate the region; however, it's perceived by opponents as exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The idea has also brought attention to possible deeper U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reminiscent of past Middle Eastern interventions. Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cautiously explore countries willing to receive displaced Palestinians. Domestic skepticism remains strong in the U.S. regarding foreign entanglements.

(With inputs from agencies.)