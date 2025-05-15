Left Menu

France Takes Iran to World Court Over Detention of Citizens

France plans to file a case against Iran at the World Court, accusing it of violating consular protection rights by detaining two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris. The case aims to hold Iran accountable for conditions considered akin to torture in Tehran's Evin prison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:15 IST
France Takes Iran to World Court Over Detention of Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, France intends to file a case at the World Court against Iran for allegedly breaching the right to consular protection, as stated by foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine. The action is part of an effort to exert pressure on Iran over the detention of two French nationals.

The individuals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been detained in Iran for over three years. France accuses Iran of arbitrary detention and subjecting them to harsh conditions in Tehran's Evin prison. These accusations have been denied by Iranian officials.

French authorities maintain that securing their release is a national priority. The forthcoming legal action at the International Court of Justice in The Hague will address alleged violations of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. This move follows growing international tension over Iran's nuclear activities and military support for Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025