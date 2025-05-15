France Takes Iran to World Court Over Detention of Citizens

On Friday, France intends to file a case at the World Court against Iran for allegedly breaching the right to consular protection, as stated by foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine. The action is part of an effort to exert pressure on Iran over the detention of two French nationals.

The individuals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been detained in Iran for over three years. France accuses Iran of arbitrary detention and subjecting them to harsh conditions in Tehran's Evin prison. These accusations have been denied by Iranian officials.

French authorities maintain that securing their release is a national priority. The forthcoming legal action at the International Court of Justice in The Hague will address alleged violations of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. This move follows growing international tension over Iran's nuclear activities and military support for Russia.

