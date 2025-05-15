Left Menu

India Revokes Celebi's Clearance Amid Turkiye Tensions

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India citing national security concerns stemming from Turkiye's support for Pakistan. This move is part of broader tensions affecting trade, tourism, and collaborative ties between India, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:15 IST
  • India

In a significant move highlighting geopolitical tensions, India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has withdrawn the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India citing 'national security' concerns. This decision comes against the backdrop of Turkiye's support for Pakistan, which has strained diplomatic relations.

The revocation affects Celebi's operations at nine major Indian airports amid broader fallout, including potential drops in tourism and film-related activities in Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Educational institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University have suspended collaborations with Turkish entities.

Further exacerbating the situation, Indian traders have begun boycotting Turkish imports, and official advisories have discouraged travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The ongoing developments underscore the deepening rift between the nations, with economic and cultural implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

