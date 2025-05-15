India Revokes Celebi's Clearance Amid Turkiye Tensions

In a significant move highlighting geopolitical tensions, India's Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has withdrawn the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India citing 'national security' concerns. This decision comes against the backdrop of Turkiye's support for Pakistan, which has strained diplomatic relations.

The revocation affects Celebi's operations at nine major Indian airports amid broader fallout, including potential drops in tourism and film-related activities in Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Educational institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University have suspended collaborations with Turkish entities.

Further exacerbating the situation, Indian traders have begun boycotting Turkish imports, and official advisories have discouraged travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The ongoing developments underscore the deepening rift between the nations, with economic and cultural implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)