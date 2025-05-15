UN Official Raises Alarm Over Gaza Aid Blockade, Labels Situation 'Genocide'

In a bold move, the United Nations' humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, has labeled the situation in Gaza as a potential genocide, emphasizing the importance of identifying human rights violations early on.

Fletcher's remarks to the UN Security Council highlight the challenges faced in delivering aid amid Israel's blockade, which he argues erodes international law.

Despite United States-backed efforts to implement new aid strategies, the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians continues, with nearly half a million at risk of starvation.

