UN Official Raises Alarm Over Gaza Aid Blockade, Labels Situation 'Genocide'
UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher describes potential genocide prevention efforts in Gaza amid an Israeli blockade. His use of the term 'genocide' spotlights the struggling rules-based order as aid remains hindered. Israel dismisses such claims, attributing blockade to pressure Hamas. U.S supports new aid plans.
In a bold move, the United Nations' humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, has labeled the situation in Gaza as a potential genocide, emphasizing the importance of identifying human rights violations early on.
Fletcher's remarks to the UN Security Council highlight the challenges faced in delivering aid amid Israel's blockade, which he argues erodes international law.
Despite United States-backed efforts to implement new aid strategies, the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians continues, with nearly half a million at risk of starvation.
