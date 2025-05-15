Amit Shah Visits AIIMS to Honour Injured Personnel After Major Anti-Naxal Operation

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in Delhi today to meet and commend the security personnel injured during one of the most decisive anti-Naxal operations in recent times. This high-impact operation led to the elimination of 31 Naxalites in the dense and challenging terrain of the Karegutta Hills, located along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The Union Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to standing firmly with the nation’s security forces, particularly those who put their lives on the line to combat left-wing extremism. During his interaction with the injured personnel, Shri Shah inquired about their recovery and well-being, and conveyed the nation’s heartfelt gratitude and deep sense of pride in their heroism.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shri Shah remarked, “Our security forces are wiping out every trace of Naxalism with their valour. Today, visited AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi, and met the security personnel who were injured during anti-Naxal operations eliminating 31 Naxalites in the Karegutta Hills across the Chhattisgarh and Telangana border. Inquired about their health and assured them of the trust and pride the nation takes in them.”

According to official details, the operation was not a brief encounter but a sustained 21-day-long combing effort carried out in the forested hills of Karegutta. This region, known for being a stronghold of Naxalite insurgents, has often presented formidable challenges to security forces due to its rugged terrain and insurgent entrenchment.

The operation involved coordinated efforts from multiple security units, including specialized anti-Naxal task forces and paramilitary contingents. These forces endured harsh conditions and potential ambushes to strategically dismantle a significant insurgent cluster. The success of this mission marks a critical milestone in the ongoing campaign to dismantle left-wing extremist networks in central India.

Praising the relentless spirit of the forces, Shri Amit Shah stated, “The brave soldiers carried out an operation for 21 continuous days on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and killed 31 Naxalites. The whole country is proud of the bravery and courage of these soldiers.”

This recent achievement is part of a larger counterinsurgency strategy that has seen intensified operations and intelligence-led strikes across Naxal-affected areas in recent years. The government has emphasized a dual-pronged approach combining firm military action with development initiatives to reclaim these regions from the influence of extremist ideologies.

The visit to AIIMS also served to highlight the importance the central government places on the welfare of its security forces. Shri Shah’s assurance to the injured personnel and his visible presence at the hospital reinforce the message that their sacrifice and service are neither forgotten nor underappreciated.

As India continues to combat internal threats, the courage and perseverance displayed by the forces in the Karegutta Hills operation will serve as a powerful testament to the nation’s resolve in ensuring peace and stability in every corner of the country.