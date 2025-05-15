Trump's UAE Visit Fuels AI and Diplomacy Strategies
U.S. President Donald Trump visited the United Arab Emirates to deepen AI cooperation, after announcing Qatar's $10 billion investment in a U.S. military facility. During his Gulf tour, significant business deals were signed, and a new AI-focused framework agreement was initiated with the UAE.
U.S. President Donald Trump commenced his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, following a significant announcement of Qatar's $10 billion investment in a U.S. military facility. Trump aims to advance cooperation on artificial intelligence with UAE leaders.
Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, Trump was warmly greeted by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders visited the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, emphasizing the strong ties between both nations. During his Gulf tour, Trump cemented several major agreements, including Qatar's purchase of Boeing aircraft and Saudi Arabia's $600 billion investment.
The UAE seeks U.S. expertise in AI, with plans to import advanced Nvidia chips to bolster its data centers. However, security concerns linger and may alter the agreement's terms. This visit marks a pivotal moment in Gulf-U.S. relations, with AI and technology as cornerstone agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
